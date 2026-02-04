GSK forecasts slower sales growth in 2026 as CEO Miels takes the helm at drugmaker
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
GSK forecasts slower sales growth in 2026 under new CEO Luke Miels, focusing on pipeline expansion amid patent expiries and aiming for ambitious sales targets.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - GSK on Wednesday forecast slower sales growth in 2026 in the first outlook presented by new CEO Luke Miels as the drugmaker shifts focus on expanding its pipeline to counter looming patent expiries for its top-selling HIV drugs.
The outlook lay bare the test for Miels as he shifts gears to commercial execution from research ramp-up and aims to drive GSK towards its ambitious sales target of over 40 billion pounds ($55 billion) by 2031.
Investors are closely watching how Miels, who took over from Emma Walmsley at the start of the year, will steer GSK as it navigates U.S. tariffs, policy challenges and as top-selling drugs in its HIV business start to come off patent from 2028.
2026 "will be a key year of execution and operational delivery," Miels said in a statement.
The firm expects revenue to grow 3 %-5% this year, at constant currency rates, after rising 7% in 2025.
GSK, meanwhile, also reported core earnings per share of 25.5 pence for the three months ended December 31, after turnover rose 8% to 8.62 billion pounds.
It has forecast 2026 core earnings per share to grow 7%-9%, with vaccine sales expected to decline between a low single-digit percentage and being "stable."
($1 = 0.7292 pounds)
(Reporting by Sri Hari N S, Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, and Bhanvi Satija in London; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
Sales growth refers to the increase in a company's sales over a specific period, often expressed as a percentage. It indicates how well a company is performing in generating revenue.
Patent expiries occur when the legal protection granted to an invention or product ends, allowing other companies to produce and sell similar products without infringement.
Explore more articles in the Finance category