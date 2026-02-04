GSK Projects Slower Sales Growth for 2026 Under New CEO Luke Miels

GSK's Sales Growth Forecast for 2026

Feb 4 (Reuters) - GSK on Wednesday forecast slower sales growth in 2026 in the first outlook presented by new CEO Luke Miels as the drugmaker shifts focus on expanding its pipeline to counter looming patent expiries for its top-selling HIV drugs.

The outlook lay bare the test for Miels as he shifts gears to commercial execution from research ramp-up and aims to drive GSK towards its ambitious sales target of over 40 billion pounds ($55 billion) by 2031.

Investors are closely watching how Miels, who took over from Emma Walmsley at the start of the year, will steer GSK as it navigates U.S. tariffs, policy challenges and as top-selling drugs in its HIV business start to come off patent from 2028.

Leadership Transition and Challenges

2026 "will be a key year of execution and operational delivery," Miels said in a statement.

Financial Performance Overview

The firm expects revenue to grow 3 %-5% this year, at constant currency rates, after rising 7% in 2025.

GSK, meanwhile, also reported core earnings per share of 25.5 pence for the three months ended December 31, after turnover rose 8% to 8.62 billion pounds.

Future Projections for Earnings and Sales

It has forecast 2026 core earnings per share to grow 7%-9%, with vaccine sales expected to decline between a low single-digit percentage and being "stable."

($1 = 0.7292 pounds)

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S, Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, and Bhanvi Satija in London; Editing by Sonia Cheema)