Posted on January 22, 2026
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Capital One is set to acquire fintech firm Brex in a $5.15 billion cash and stock deal, enhancing its financial services offerings.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial will acquire fintech firm Brex in a cash and stock deal valued at $5.15 billion, the company said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)
