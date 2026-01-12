Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Shares in British bank Barclays fell on Monday after U.S. President Trump called on Friday for a cap on credit card interest rates at 10%.
Barclays' U.S. card operations are the ninth biggest in the market and account for around 11% of group profits, according to Hargreaves Lansdown senior equity analyst Matt Britzman.
Shares were last down 3.5% and heading for the biggest daily fall since October.
(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper)
