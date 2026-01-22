S&P Upgrades Ukraine's Sovereign Rating After Debt Restructuring

Impact of S&P Rating Upgrade on Ukraine

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P upgraded Ukraine's sovereign rating to 'CCC+' from 'SD' on Thursday after the country completed a $2.6 billion exchange of its GDP warrants for new securities.

"The ongoing restructuring of a small portion of debt still in default will not significantly impact Ukraine's ability and willingness to honor its other debt obligations," the agency said.

The rating upgrade follows peer Fitch, which also upgraded the war-ravaged country after the debt restructuring deal.

Details of the Debt Restructuring

Concluding the transaction that received more than 99% support from debtholders was a relief for Kyiv, marking a key step to emerging from a debt default sparked by Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier in the day after talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos that the terms of security guarantees for Ukraine had been finalised, but the vital issue of territory in its war with Russia remains unsolved.

International Support and Military Outlook

While international support for Ukraine remains strong, the agency assumes high-intensity military activity will continue through 2026.

S&P maintained Ukraine's outlook at 'stable', citing the nation's manageable government debt service requirements and steady international financial support.

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru)