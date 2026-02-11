Bulgarian President Appoints Central Banker as Caretaker Prime Minister

Political Developments in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's president nominated the deputy governor of the central bank on Wednesday as acting prime minister, opening the way for the formation of a caretaker government that will organise another snap parliamentary election.

Background of the Resignation

The previous government resigned on December 11 after weeks of street protests over its economic policies and perceived failure to tackle corruption. No date has yet been set for the snap election, which will be the eighth in just five years for the EU and NATO member state amid deep political divisions.

Caretaker Government's Role

Further complicating the picture, President Rumen Radev also resigned last month, handing over his largely ceremonial role to Vice President Iliana Iotova, who became Bulgaria's first female head of state. Radev is expected to set up a new party.

Upcoming Election Timeline

President Iotova has picked Andrey Gyurov, deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, to head a caretaker government tasked with preparing the way for another parliamentary election, her office said in a statement.

Iotova has previously suggested the election could take place in mid- to late-April.

Bulgaria, which joined the euro zone on January 1, has faced prolonged political instability, with parties unable to form stable ruling coalitions in a fragmented parliament.

(Reporting by Stoyan Nenov; Writing by Angeliki KoutantouEditing by Gareth Jones)