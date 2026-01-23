Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 2026
Last updated: January 23, 2026
Bulgaria's constitutional court approved President Radev's resignation, fueling speculation of his new political party for upcoming elections.
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's constitutional court has approved the resignation of President Rumen Radev, the court said on Friday, opening the way for Radev to step down from the post.
Radev resigned this week, fuelling speculation that he will form his own political party to run in upcoming parliamentary elections. He was due to hold the largely ceremonial post until January 2027.
The main topic is the resignation of Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev and its political implications.
Radev resigned to potentially form a new political party for upcoming parliamentary elections.
His resignation could lead to significant changes in Bulgarian politics, including the formation of a new party.
