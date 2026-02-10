Brookfield in talks to buy Blackstone's Fidere for $1.2 billion, Expansion reports
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 10, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
Brookfield is in talks to acquire Blackstone's Fidere for $1.2 billion, potentially marking a significant Spanish real estate transaction.
MADRID, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management is in exclusive talks with Blackstone to purchase its residential real estate company Fidere in Spain, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified market sources.
The potential transaction could become one of the largest in the Spanish real estate sector this year, with an estimated value of around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), Expansion said.
Fidere's portfolio includes some 5,300 properties at 47 residential buildings in the Spanish capital, Madrid, as well as a large building in the city of Guadalajara. The entire portfolio was valued at around 1.2 billion euros by end-2024, according to Expansion.
Brookfield declined to comment on the report, while Blackstone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 0.8399 euros)
(Reporting by Paolo Laudani; Editing by David Latona, Aidan Lewis)
