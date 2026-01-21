Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Prince William will visit Saudi Arabia from February 9-11, highlighting growing UK-Saudi trade and diplomatic relations.
LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William will visit Saudi Arabia in February, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.
"His Royal Highness' visit comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia celebrate growing trade, energy and investment ties, and as the two nations approach a century of diplomatic relations," the statement said.
The trip, from February 9 to 11, will be his first official visit to Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Catarina Demony)
