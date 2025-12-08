Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain posted a new wind generation record, producing enough power for more than 23 million homes, the National Energy System Operator said on Monday.

NESO highlighted that wind generated 23,825 megawatts of electricity at 1730 GMT on December 5, beating the previous high of 22,711 MW set on November 11. At the time, wind supplied 47.4% of Britain's electricity demand.

Britain now hosts five of the world's largest offshore wind farms, and in July set a solar generation record of 14 GW, accounting for nearly 40% of power generation at the time, NESO added.

NESO said the country's 47 operational offshore wind farms provide nearly 17% of national electricity output.

