UK's Starmer discusses Ukraine peace efforts in call with Trump

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 21, 2025

Dec 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed efforts to achieve a "just and lasting end" to the war in Ukraine on Sunday with President Donald Trump, Starmer's Downing Street office said in a statement, after talks between officials in Florida.

"The two leaders began by reflecting on the war in Ukraine," Starmer's office said in a readout of the call, adding they had discussed the work of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" countries that have pledged to support Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister updated on work by the Coalition of the Willing to support any peace deal and ensure a just and lasting end to the hostilities."

U.S. negotiators met Russian officials in Florida on Saturday for the latest talks aimed at ending the conflict, as Trump's administration tries to coax an agreement out of both sides.

The Miami meeting followed U.S. talks on Friday with Ukrainian and European officials, the latest discussions of a peace plan that has sparked some hope of a resolution to the conflict that began when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The Downing Street readout also said that Starmer and Trump discussed the appointment of Christian Turner as ambassador to the United States after his predecessor Peter Mandelson was fired when supportive emails he sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru and Alistair Smout in LondonEditing by Gareth Jones and Ros Russell)

