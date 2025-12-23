Headlines
Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in London, campaign group says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 23, 2025
LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British police have arrested Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in London at a pro-Palestinian protest, UK-based campaign group Defend Our Juries said on Tuesday.
Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation. The campaign group said she was arrested under the Terrorism Act at the "Prisoners for Palestine" protest outside the offices of Aspen Insurance in the British capital.
(Reporting by Muvija M and Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Kate Holton)
