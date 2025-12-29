Headlines
UK refuses to recognise breakaway Somaliland as independent
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 29, 2025
Dec 29 (Reuters) - The UK government on Monday said that it does not recognise the independence of Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, and reaffirmed its support for Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Last week, Israel became the first country to formally recognise the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.
Other countries have declined to do the same, including China on Monday.
(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
