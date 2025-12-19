UK imposes sanctions on perpetrators of violence against Syrian civilians
UK imposes sanctions on perpetrators of violence against Syrian civilians
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain imposed sanctions on Friday on individuals and organisations it said were linked to violence perpetrated against civilians in Syria, including some who financially supported former president Bashar al-Assad's government.
The government measures were targeted at individuals involved in coastal violence in Syria in March, as well as historic violence committed during the country's civil war, the statement said.
