LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Archewell, the charitable organisation founded by Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, said on Monday he will leave his role and return to London after five years in Los Angeles.

James Holt, who has worked with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for nearly a decade, will remain a senior philanthropic adviser and continue to support their humanitarian trips overseas in 2026, a spokesman for the couple said.

Holt hailed the work done through the foundation, especially helping families affected by online harm, saying they inspired him every day.

"James has been a stellar support for us for nearly ten years," the royal couple said in a statement. "His enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary."

Holt said it has been "one of the great privileges" of his career to work for Harry and Meghan.

"From my first project with Prince Harry eight years ago to improve mental health support for soldiers in the British military, to our recent work helping injured children in Gaza, he has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference," Holt said.

He said he recognised a kindred spirit as soon as he met Meghan, describing her as "someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance."

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan announced plans to revamp their foundation, which they set up in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties and moving to the United States, into Archewell Philanthropies.

Since its creation, Archewell has focused on issues such as online harm and mental health, and in September donated $500,000 to help children in Gaza and Ukraine. Harry and Meghan also run Archewell Productions, which has a multi-year deal with Netflix.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Michael Holden, Editing by William Maclean)