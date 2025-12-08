Britain’s watchdog sets out retail investment reforms in post-Brexit shift
Britain’s watchdog sets out retail investment reforms in post-Brexit shift
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator on Monday unveiled a package of reforms aimed at encouraging retail investors to buy more shares and bonds, setting out one of its clearest statements yet on the UK's post-Brexit direction for investment regulation.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published three papers outlining changes to investment disclosure requirements, updating the categorisation of professional investors and a broader rethink of risk in the investment landscape.
The measures are designed to make investing in stocks and shares more attractive and accessible to individuals, while reinforcing protections where needed, the regulator said.
($1 = 0.7512 pounds)
(Reporting by Phoebe Seers, Editing by Louise Heavens)