By Sam ‌Tabahriti

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Doctors in England voted to reject the government's latest ‍offer ‌on working conditions, the British Medical Association union said on Monday, confirming that a ⁠five-day strike planned for this week ‌would go ahead.

The doctors' union - which represents the so-called resident doctors who make up nearly half of the medical workforce - will stage a walkout from Wednesday as part of a ⁠series of strikes that have taken place this year over pay and working conditions.

"Tens of thousands of ​frontline doctors have come together to say ‘no’ to what ‌is clearly too little, too late," ⁠BMA chair Jack Fletcher said in a statement.

He said the union was still willing to work to find a solution.

The strike will add pressure to an ​already stretched healthcare service after NHS England warned last week that hospitals were facing a "worst-case scenario" from a wave of a super flu.

Health minister Wes Streeting appealed to the doctors to go to work.

"There is no need for these ​strikes to ‍go ahead this week, ​and it reveals the BMA’s shocking disregard for patient safety," he said, adding that the strikes are "self-indulgent, irresponsible and dangerous".

The BMA said 83% of resident doctors rejected the government's offer in an online survey with a 65% turnout of its more than 50,000 members.

The offer made by the government last Wednesday did not include new ⁠pay terms, something the BMA has been campaigning for even before the Labour Party won last year's election.

At the time, ​Streeting struck a deal with the doctors, offering them a 22% pay rise - 7 percentage points below the 29% sought by the BMA.

The union has also been pushing for a better pay offer from the ‌5.4% pay increase announced earlier this year, saying resident doctors were still suffering from years of pay erosion.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Catarina Demony and Alison Williams)