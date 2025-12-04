Ofgem clears $37 billion grid update; monthly bills seen up 3 pounds by 2031

Dec 4 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday it has approved a 28 billion-pound ($37.33 billion) investment to upgrade the country's grid capacity, a move that would push up network charges on household bills by about 108 pounds by 2031.

Ofgem's final approval on the day came in above the 24 billion pounds it had provisionally cleared in July.

At the time, the regulator had estimated the upgrades would raise the average household bill by 104 pounds by 2031, before accounting for savings from the projects.

However, the regulator said it was targeting around 80 pounds in savings annually from expanding the grid, bringing the net increase in bills by 2031 to about 30 pounds or less than 3 pounds per month. Costs are expected to fall further over time, it added.

($1 = 0.7500 pounds)

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy and Mrigank Dhaniwala)