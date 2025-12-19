LONDON, Dec ‌19 (Reuters) - British consumer confidence edged up in December to its joint-highest ‍level this ‌year after finance minister Rachel Reeves' annual budget imposed few immediate tax ⁠rises on households, but morale remains ‌subdued, according to a monthly survey.

The GfK consumer confidence index, Britain's longest-running such measure, rose to -17 from -19 in November, matching levels seen in October and August. The index was ⁠last higher in August 2024, just after the Labour government took office.

"Consumers resemble a family on ​a festive winter hike, crossing a boggy field - plodding along ‌stoically, getting stuck in the mud ⁠and hoping that easier conditions are not far off," said Neil Bellamy, consumer insights director at GfK.

Households' assessment of the general economy rose more ​sharply than their perception of their own financial wellbeing, while their willingness to make major purchases rose the most.

Consumer price inflation slowed more than expected in November to 3.2%, its lowest since March, and Reeves' budget promised ​to shift ‍climate change costs away ​from household energy bills into general taxation.

Overall, the budget will increase Britain's tax burden by 26 billion pounds ($35 billion) a year, less than the 40 billion-pound increase announced in 2024, and most of that will not take effect this year or next.

Despite wages rising faster than inflation this year, British consumer spending - ⁠like that in much of Europe - has been slow while savings rates have remained high by historic standards, puzzling ​many economists.

The BoE cut interest rates on Thursday, its sixth reduction in borrowing costs since August 2024, but the central bank said future cuts were likely to be a closer call.

The GfK survey was ‌based on a sample of 2,003 people aged 16 and over polled between December 1 and December 11.

($1 = 0.7493 pounds)

(Reporting by David MillikenEditing by William Schomberg)