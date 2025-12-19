By ‌Andy Bruce

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain posted another bigger-than-expected budget ‍deficit in ‌November and borrowing in past months was revised higher, reinforcing signs ⁠of persistent strain on ‌the public finances, official data showed on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics said public sector net borrowing was 11.7 billion pounds ($15.64 billion) in November.

While that ⁠marked the smallest November deficit since 2021, it still overshot compared to the ​market expectation. Economists polled by Reuters had mostly ‌expected 10.0 billion pounds of ⁠public sector net borrowing last month.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves last month set out a tax-raising budget to help build up a ​large buffer against meeting her fiscal rules, a decision that Friday's data helps to justify.

The figures add to a pattern of the budget deficit surprising to the upside against economists' forecasts so ​far ‍this year - something that ​has happened in six out of the eight months of 2025/26 so far in the first estimate.

Borrowing in the first eight months of the financial year amounted to 132.2 billion pounds, a 10 billion-pound increase compared with the same point in 2024/25.

Borrowing for October ⁠alone was revised up to 21.2 billion pounds from an initial estimate of 17.4 billion pounds.

For ​the first seven months of 2025/26, the ONS revised up borrowing by 3.9 billion pounds - reflecting a downward revision to corporation tax receipts and an additional winter fuel payment. ‌These were offset by local government spending that was lower than previously reported.

($1 = 0.7479 pounds)

(Writing by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)