Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 11, 2026
Jan 11 (Reuters) - The British government said on Sunday that it will develop a new deep-strike ballistic missile for Ukraine to support the country's war efforts against Russia.
Under the project, named Nightfall, the British government said it has launched a competition to rapidly develop ground-launched ballistic missiles that could carry a 200 kg (440 lb) warhead over a range of more than 500 km (310 miles).
(Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
A ballistic missile is a weapon that is launched into the air and follows a ballistic trajectory to deliver a payload to a predetermined target. They are typically used for military purposes.
Military aid refers to assistance provided by one country to another in the form of weapons, equipment, training, or financial support to help strengthen the recipient's military capabilities.
