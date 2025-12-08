LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Former BBC Radio DJ Tim Westwood on Monday pleaded not guilty to 15 sexual offences, including four counts of rape, allegedly committed over a period of more than 30 years.

Westwood, a prominent figure in British hip-hop, is accused of sexual offences against seven women between 1983 and 2016.

The 68-year-old is charged with nine counts of indecent assault, two counts of sexual assault and four counts of rape.

Three counts of indecent assault relate to one complainant Westwood allegedly assaulted at BBC Studios, according to the indictment.

Westwood appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court and spoke only to confirm his name and enter his not guilty pleas.

He was granted bail until his trial, which is due to begin in January 2027.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)