Six British men charged with over 60 sexual offences against woman

Posted on December 22, 2025

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Six British men, including a woman's former husband, were charged with more than 60 sexual offences against her over 13 years, UK prosecutors said on Monday. 

Philip Young, 49, faces 56 charges, including multiple counts of rape, administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower to allow sexual activity, and voyeurism, the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.

Young, also charged with possession of indecent images of children and other extreme images, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court, 80 miles (129 km) west of London, on Tuesday, the statement said.

Joanne Young, 48, his ex-wife, waived her legal right to anonymity ahead of court proceedings, the CPS said, adding that the alleged offences took place between 2010 and 2023.

The other men charged are Norman Macksoni, 47, Dean Hamilton, 46, Conner Sanderson Doyle, 31, Richard Wilkins, 61, and Mohammed Hassan, 37, the CPS said. They have been released on bail and are also due to appear in court.

"This is a significant update in what is a complex and extensive investigation," Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith from Wiltshire Police said in the statement.

(Reporting by Muvija MEditing by Rod Nickel)

