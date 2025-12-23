UK police say comedian Russell Brand charged with two more sex offences
Posted on December 23, 2025
LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday that comedian Russell Brand had been charged with a new count of rape and another of sexual assault.
The new charges related to two women and followed five charges made in April involving four other women: two counts of rape, one of indecent assault and two of sexual assault.
Brand, 50, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 20 in relation to the new charges. A trial on the earlier charges is scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court on June 16.
(Reporting by Sam TabahritiEditing by William Schomberg)
