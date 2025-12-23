Home > Headlines > UK police say comedian Russell Brand charged with two more sex offences
UK police say comedian Russell Brand charged with two more sex offences

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 23, 2025

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday that comedian Russell Brand had been charged with a new count of rape and another of sexual assault.

The new charges related to two women and followed five charges made in April involving four other women: two counts of rape, one of indecent assault and two of sexual assault.

Brand, 50, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 20 in relation to the new charges. A trial on the earlier charges is scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court on June 16.

(Reporting by Sam TabahritiEditing by William Schomberg)

