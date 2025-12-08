LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - British rapper Ghetts on Monday pleaded guilty to causing the death of a Nepali student in a hit-and-run while driving dangerously.

The award-winning artist, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, appeared at London's Old Bailey court by videolink from Pentonville prison and admitted causing the death of 20-year-old Yubin Tamang on October 18.

Clarke-Samuel, 41, also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of driving his BMW M5 dangerously in London before the fatal incident. He will be sentenced in February.

Ghetts was nominated for the 2024 Mercury Prize for his fourth studio album "On Purpose, with Purpose" and won best male act at Britain's MOBO Awards in 2021.

The rapper has collaborated with high-profile artists including Ed Sheeran.

