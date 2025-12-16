By ‌America Hernandez

PARIS, Dec 16 - TotalEnergies has agreed to sell an ‍indirect stake ‌of almost 10% in a Malaysian offshore gas block to Thailand’s ⁠state-backed PTTEP for an ‌undisclosed sum, the French oil major said on Tuesday.

TotalEnergies will retain a 30.002% interest in Block SK408 after the deal closes, it said.

The block hosts ⁠the Jerun gas field, which supplies the 29.3 million-metric-ton per year Bintulu LNG ​complex operated by Malaysian state firm Petronas.

TotalEnergies last ‌year bought Malaysian upstream company ⁠SapuraOMV in two deals worth $1.6 billion to expand its natural gas portfolio as demand for the fuel rises.

This year, under investor ​pressure to cut debt, it has started selling mature fields and minority stakes to offset a series of costly acquisitions.

"With this transaction, TotalEnergies ensures efficient management of its portfolio in Malaysia, while ​strengthening ‍ties with PTTEP, a ​longstanding partner," Nicolas Terraz, president of exploration and production, said in a statement.

In 2023, TotalEnergies sold PTTEP a 25% stake in its Seagreen wind farm offshore Scotland for $661 million and signed a partnership to explore joint upstream opportunities.

Malaysia was the world's fifth-largest liquefied natural ⁠gas exporter last year, shipping nearly 28 million tons mainly to Japan, China and South Korea, ​according to Kpler data. Thailand is Southeast Asia's top LNG importer.

Block SK408 is also owned by subsidiaries of Petronas (30%) and Shell (30%).

TotalEnergies on Tuesday also signed a 21-year deal to ‌supply solar electricity to Malaysian data centres owned by Alphabet's Google.

(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris. Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)