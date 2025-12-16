KNDS, Leonardo to develop new mobile artillery system together
KNDS, Leonardo to develop new mobile artillery system together
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Franco-German defence supplier KNDS and Italy's Leonardo agreed on Tuesday to jointly develop a mobile artillery system that they plan to offer for the Italian army's upcoming procurement program, according to a joint statement.
The new system will combine KNDS's artillery gun module with an enhanced version of Leonardo's protected wheeled vehicle platform, said the statement.
"This collaborative effort once again confirms our commitment to developing integrated capabilities able to meet evolving market requirements in the new operational scenarios," said Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani in the statement.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)
Explore more articles in the Finance category