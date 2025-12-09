LONDON, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - Glasgow-born artist Nnena Kalu won ‍the ‌2025 Turner Prize for contemporary art on Tuesday, ⁠with the jury ‌praising the hanging sculptures she creates from wrappings of varied materials, forming cocoon-like shapes, as well ⁠as her large-scale drawings.

Established in 1984 and named after British ​painter J.M.W. Turner, the prestigious ‌art prize is awarded ⁠to an artist born or based in the United Kingdom for an outstanding exhibition ​or presentation of their work in the past 12 months.

Kalu, 59, receives a 25,000-pound ($33,240.00) prize.

The jury commended Kalu's "bold and compelling work" and ​highlighted ‍her "distinct practice and ​finesse of scale, composition and colour", describing the pieces as having a powerful presence.

The 2025 prize was announced at a ceremony at a school in the northern English city ⁠of Bradford, this year's UK City of Culture, and was presented ​by magician Steven Frayne, formerly known as Dynamo.

Last year's prize was won by artist Jasleen Kaur, who was also born ‌in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

($1 = 0.7521 pounds)

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)