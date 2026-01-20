Qiagen Considers Strategic Options Amid New Takeover Interest

Qiagen's Strategic Review and Market Response

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Qiagen is weighing strategic options, including a potential sale of the diagnostics firm amid fresh takeover interest, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were up 14% in afternoon trade.

The Netherlands-based company is working with advisers as its supervisory board fields preliminary interest from potential suitors, the report said, adding Qiagen has held talks with several possible buyers in recent weeks, including some U.S. strategics.

CEO Departure and Its Impact

In recent years, the company has attracted multiple instances of takeover, though the discussions never led to a deal. Deliberations are still at an early stage and there is no certainty the latest talks will result in a sale, the Bloomberg report said.

Market Reaction to Takeover Talks

Qiagen said in November its Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bernard will leave as soon as a successor is found. His planned departure removes one of the biggest perceived roadblocks to a potential deal, according to some sources cited in the report.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)