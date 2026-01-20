Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Qiagen is exploring strategic options, including a sale, amid renewed takeover interest, with shares rising 14% as the market reacts.
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Qiagen is weighing strategic options, including a potential sale of the diagnostics firm amid fresh takeover interest, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
U.S.-listed shares of the company were up 14% in afternoon trade.
The Netherlands-based company is working with advisers as its supervisory board fields preliminary interest from potential suitors, the report said, adding Qiagen has held talks with several possible buyers in recent weeks, including some U.S. strategics.
In recent years, the company has attracted multiple instances of takeover, though the discussions never led to a deal. Deliberations are still at an early stage and there is no certainty the latest talks will result in a sale, the Bloomberg report said.
Qiagen said in November its Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bernard will leave as soon as a successor is found. His planned departure removes one of the biggest perceived roadblocks to a potential deal, according to some sources cited in the report.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)
A strategic review is an assessment process where a company evaluates its current strategy, operations, and market position to identify opportunities for improvement or change.
A takeover occurs when one company acquires control over another company, typically by purchasing a majority of its shares.
A CEO departure refers to the situation when a company's Chief Executive Officer resigns or is removed from their position, which can impact the company's strategic direction.
Explore more articles in the Finance category