BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW reported a 3.4% decline in sales in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2025 as demand for electric vehicles weakened further.

BMW sold 113,512 vehicles in the U.S. in the final three months of the year, down from 117,506 a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Quarterly sales of battery-electric vehicles were down 45.5%, capping a weak year overall for EVs in the U.S. market.

EV demand in the U.S. "softened over the course of the year, particularly in the fourth quarter", the company said, adding that more customers were opting for plug-in hybrid models.

BMW's plug-in hybrid sales were also down in the U.S. in the fourth quarter, by 25.6% year on year.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)