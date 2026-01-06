Finance
Volkswagen to recall over 356,600 US vehicles over rearview camera glitch
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 6, 2026
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is recalling 356,649 vehicles in the U.S. due to a software error that can lead to problems displaying the rearview camera image, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
