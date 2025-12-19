Home > Finance > Sterling hits 17-year high against yen as traders overlook rate divergence
Finance

Sterling hits 17-year high against yen as traders overlook rate divergence

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 19, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

By Amanda ‌Cooper

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The pound held steady against the euro and the dollar on Friday, after ‍the Bank ‌of England delivered an expected rate cut, while hitting its highest since 2008 against the yen, hit ⁠by profit-taking following a well-telegraphed Bank of Japan rate ‌increase.

Sterling was mostly flat against the dollar at $1.3378, while the euro was marginally lower at 87.55 pence. However, the pound jumped almost 0.8% on the day against the yen to a high of 209.75, its highest since August 2008, as traders ⁠took profit on the positions they had laid on in the run-up to the BOJ's decision to lift rates. 

With the two central ​banks going the opposite ways, the gap between their interest rates is ‌now at its narrowest in four years, which ⁠would usually boost the yen at the expense of the pound. But now, traders are more concerned about Japan's longer-term finances than what the Japanese currency is yielding at the moment.

The BoE, meanwhile, cut ​rates by a quarter point, as expected, on Thursday but the narrow vote suggested not all policymakers were convinced much more easing was needed, given that inflation - the highest among the Group of Seven richest economies - remains high. Governor Andrew Bailey said the overall direction for rates was lower, but possibly at a ​slower rate.

The ‍pound, which has risen 1% this ​month so far, rose as much as 0.7% on the day after the BoE decision, only to then end Thursday's session with just a 0.1% gain.

ING strategist Chris Turner said the pound has drawn some initial support from the BoE, which proved not to lean so much in favour of more rate cuts as some had expected, with policymakers flagging wage growth and overall inflation as remaining stubbornly high. But he said sterling strength ⁠may not last long and "bears need patience."

"We suspect that these wage expectations will come down in the New Year in line with lower headline inflation. In ​all, we continue to expect 25-basis-point rate cuts in February and April, compared to market pricing of just one cut. And that should mean euro/sterling continues to find support ahead of 0.87," he said.

Markets on Friday showed traders expect at least one more rate cut by June at ‌the latest, with a roughly 50/50 chance of a second by the end of next year, which would take the base rate down to 3.25%, its lowest since late 2022.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Related Posts
Spain's Cementos Molins buys Semapa's cement maker Secil for $1.64 billion
Spain's Cementos Molins buys Semapa's cement maker Secil for $1.64 billion
BMW to recall 36,922 vehicles in US, NHTSA says
BMW to recall 36,922 vehicles in US, NHTSA says
Russia's Putin says cooling of economy in 2025 is a 'conscious' decision
Russia's Putin says cooling of economy in 2025 is a 'conscious' decision
Etro founding family exits group as new investors including Turkey's RAMS Global join
Etro founding family exits group as new investors including Turkey's RAMS Global join
Growth in euro area highly uncertain due to trade war and tensions, ECB's Rehn says
Growth in euro area highly uncertain due to trade war and tensions, ECB's Rehn says
Russian President Putin's remarks at end-of-year press conference
Russian President Putin's remarks at end-of-year press conference
French parliament unable to vote on 2026 budget before end of year, says PM
French parliament unable to vote on 2026 budget before end of year, says PM
Italy parliamentary panel approves 'people's' claim on central bank's gold
Italy parliamentary panel approves 'people's' claim on central bank's gold
European leaders react to the EU's Ukraine loan plan
European leaders react to the EU's Ukraine loan plan
ECB wage tracker signals gradual normalisation of negotiated wage pressures
ECB wage tracker signals gradual normalisation of negotiated wage pressures
Ukraine welcomes 90 billion-euro EU loan, despite lack of deal on Russian assets
Ukraine welcomes 90 billion-euro EU loan, despite lack of deal on Russian assets
Italy ends probes on Stellantis, Volkswagen, Tesla, BYD over EV consumer info
Italy ends probes on Stellantis, Volkswagen, Tesla, BYD over EV consumer info

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

SSE's transmission arm secures $1.34 billion UK-backed facility for Scotland power grid 

SSE's transmission arm secures $1.34 billion UK-backed facility for Scotland power grid 

Spain's BBVA announces $4.64 billion share buyback

Spain's BBVA announces $4.64 billion share buyback

WH Smith's projects flat profit for 2026 as it reviews some US businesses

WH Smith's projects flat profit for 2026 as it reviews some US businesses

UK government was hacked in October, minister confirms

UK government was hacked in October, minister confirms

Clariant sells Venezuelan business

Clariant sells Venezuelan business

Coty sells remaining stake in Wella for $750 million

Coty sells remaining stake in Wella for $750 million

UK consumers reined in their shopping in run-up to budget

UK consumers reined in their shopping in run-up to budget

Investors react to EU funding deal for Ukraine

Investors react to EU funding deal for Ukraine

UK posts bigger-than-expected budget deficit in November

UK posts bigger-than-expected budget deficit in November

Oil set for second straight weekly decline on supply outlook

Oil set for second straight weekly decline on supply outlook

UK consumer sentiment rises to joint-highest of year, GfK says

UK consumer sentiment rises to joint-highest of year, GfK says

Japan bond yields jump after BOJ hike, Wall Street poised for gains

Japan bond yields jump after BOJ hike, Wall Street poised for gains

View All Finance Posts