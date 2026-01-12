Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Discussions about further strengthening security in the Arctic region are currently taking place within NATO, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.
"We generally welcome any diplomatic exchange that contributes to calming the situation," the spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Miranda Murray)
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance established in 1949 for mutual defense against aggression. It consists of member countries from North America and Europe.
Arctic security refers to the measures and strategies implemented to ensure the safety and stability of the Arctic region, especially concerning military presence, environmental protection, and international cooperation.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category