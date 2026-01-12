Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Paris' Louvre museum will be closed on Monday due to a strike protest from staff, who have gone strike several times during the past weeks over pay and working conditions, said the museum on its website.
The Louvre is the world's most visited museum but it has been left reeling by a major robbery last October, when four burglars made off with jewels worth $102 million. The jewels are still missing.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Inti Landauro)
