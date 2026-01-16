Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
Jan 16 (Reuters) - The BBC plans to produce programmes for YouTube for the first time, marking a major strategic shift as it seeks to recapture audiences moving to U.S. tech platforms, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing several people close to the talks.
The shows, created specifically for YouTube, will later run on BBC's iPlayer and Sounds platforms, with the deal expected to be announced as early as next week, according to the newspaper.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
BBC iPlayer is an online streaming service that allows users to watch live and on-demand BBC television programs and listen to BBC radio.
YouTube is a video-sharing platform where users can upload, view, and share videos. It is widely used for entertainment, education, and marketing.
