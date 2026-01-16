Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
MADRID, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Spain's Iberdrola said on Friday it has commissioned a $1.65 billion Canada-US power interconnection carrying enough hydroelectric power from Quebec to the New England region to supply almost 10% of all electricity consumed in Massachusetts.
The 233-kilometer high-voltage line, called New England Clean Energy Connect, has a capacity of 1,200 megawatts and has already started to transport energy, the company said.
It will reinforce the reliability of the electricity system and help reduce energy costs, it said.
(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; editing by Charlie Devereux)
Hydroelectric power is electricity generated by using the energy of flowing water, typically from rivers or dams, to turn turbines that produce electricity.
Renewable energy is energy derived from natural sources that are replenished at a faster rate than they are consumed, such as solar, wind, and hydropower.
Explore more articles in the Finance category