France Warns US Against Actions That Threaten EU Trade Relations

France's Concerns Over US Actions

Jan 16 (Reuters) - France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure has warned U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that any move to seize Greenland would amount to a "crossed line" endangering Europe's economic relationship with Washington, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Sovereignty of Greenland

"Greenland is a sovereign part of a sovereign country that is part of the EU. That shouldn’t be messed around [with],", Lescure told FT.

Potential Economic Sanctions

When asked whether the EU should retaliate with economic sanctions if U.S. President Donald Trump were to invade Greenland, Lescure told FT "I’m not going there. I mean, obviously, if that happened we would be in a totally new world for sure, and we would have to adapt accordingly."

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)