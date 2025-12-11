Bangladesh to hold national election on Feb 12
DHAKA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bangladesh will vote on February 12 to elect a new parliament, the country's Election Commission said on Thursday, its first national election since a deadly student-led uprising forced then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India last year.
An interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has governed the Muslim-majority country of 173 million people since, but has been grappling with rising discontent over delays in promised reforms, fuelling fresh protests and political division.
