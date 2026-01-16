Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

New platform enables payment service providers to prepare and govern merchants for agent-driven commerce with continuous policy controls, monitoring, and auditability

San Francisco, January 15, 2026 - Ballerine, an AI-native risk and compliance platform for financial institutions, fintechs, and marketplaces, today announced the launch of its Trusted Agentic Commerce Governance Platform, a real-time operating solution designed to help payment service providers (PSPs) and PayFacs prepare and govern merchants for agent-driven commerce.

As artificial intelligence (AI) agents increasingly shape how products are discovered and purchased, merchants face new operational and policy challenges. Visibility and conversion now depend on being agent-compatible, with clear policies, accurate inventory signals, and reliable fulfillment. For PSPs, this shift introduces new questions around merchant standards, dispute handling, accountability, and ongoing oversight, while merchants that cannot meet these expectations risk being excluded from emerging agent-driven journeys, regardless of the quality of their products.

Ballerine’s Trusted Agentic Commerce Governance Platform helps PSPs offer agentic commerce readiness and governance as a managed capability without building new merchant-by-merchant compliance or risk operations. PSPs can package the platform as a value-added program, helping merchants adopt agent-driven commerce faster while ensuring governance is consistent across their portfolio.

“Agent-driven commerce is not just a new checkout flow. It represents a new operating model for merchants,” said Noam Izhaki, CEO and Co-founder of Ballerine. “With agents taking a central role in commerce, PSPs need the ability to ensure merchants remain compliant and connected to the evolving market. Our platform delivers this capability, providing oversight, trust, and control at every step.”

The platform also brings trust and oversight to agent-driven commerce by supporting merchants across their full lifecycle. It evaluates eligibility, enforces policies, and continuously monitors inventory and behavioral signals as catalogs evolve. Every agent-mediated transaction generates structured, audit-ready evidence, providing transparency, explainability, and clear accountability. Fully agent and platform-agnostic, it prepares merchants with readiness profiles and delivers continuous governance, ensuring compliance, operational control, and scalable trust across emerging agentic commerce journeys.

"Agentic commerce shifts accountability in subtle but important ways," said Cihat Fitzgerald, Chief Risk Officer at Ballerine, drawing on his experience as former Vice President of Global Ecosystem Security & Integrity at Visa. "Disputes, policy violations, and customer complaints need clear answers. Ballerine turns merchant standards and policies into continuously monitored workflows, creating transparency and accountability without slowing innovation."

About Ballerine

Ballerine is an AI-native risk and compliance platform that empowers financial institutions, payment providers, and fintechs to make smarter and faster risk decisions. Instead of static checks and fragmented tools, Ballerine unifies business data, fraud signals, and compliance workflows into a modular, continuously operating infrastructure. The platform helps teams onboard merchants faster, manage risk dynamically, and maintain audit-ready oversight as commerce evolves.

Ballerine’s merchant monitoring solution is certified under the Mastercard Merchant Monitoring Service Provider (MMSP) program, and helps acquirers qualify for significant reductions in certain Mastercard fee assessments, including up to 75% in eligible scenarios, subject to program terms.