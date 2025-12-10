Home > Finance > BAE Systems wins $1.7 billion US Navy contract
BAE Systems wins $1.7 billion US Navy contract

Posted on December 10, 2025

Dec ‌10 (Reuters) - ‍BAE ‌Systems, Britain's biggest ⁠defence ‌company, said on ⁠Wednesday that ​the U.S. Navy ‌had ⁠awarded it a five-year ​contract worth up to $1.7 billion ​to ‍supply ​laser-guidance kits that turn unguided rockets into ⁠precision munitions.

(Reporting by ​Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; ‌Editing by Anil D'Silva)

