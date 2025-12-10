Finance
BAE Systems wins $1.7 billion US Navy contract
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
Dec 10 (Reuters) - BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence company, said on Wednesday that the U.S. Navy had awarded it a five-year contract worth up to $1.7 billion to supply laser-guidance kits that turn unguided rockets into precision munitions.
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
