Brunello Cucinelli lifts 2025 revenue growth forecast to up to 12%
Brunello Cucinelli lifts 2025 revenue growth forecast to up to 12%
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli on Wednesday raised its revenue growth forecast for the current year, with it now expecting an increase of between 11% and 12% at constant exchange rates, while confirming its outlook for a 10% rise in 2026.
In October the company had forecast revenues would increase by around 10% in both 2025 and 2026.
Fourth-quarter sales are expected to post double-digit growth at constant exchange rates, in line with the third quarter's trend, which saw a 12.5% increase, the group said.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin;Editing by Alison Williams)
Explore more articles in the Finance category