Home > Finance > BAE Systems halves stake in Kazakh carrier Air Astana
Finance

BAE Systems halves stake in Kazakh carrier Air Astana

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - Britain's BAE Systems said ‍on ‌Tuesday it will cut its stake in ⁠Kazakh carrier ‌Air Astana by nearly half.

The aircraft maker, which currently holds about 16.95% stake ⁠in Air Astana, is selling global depository receipts ​representing about 8% of the ‌company's outstanding common ⁠shares.

BAE, whose main business is making fighter jets and submarines, invested ​less than $10 million in 2001 to help fund Air Astana's launch at a time when it was ​bidding ‍to sell ​a radar system to Kazakhstan.

The company reduced its stake in Air Astana from 49% last year after it floated its dual IPO in London ⁠and Kazakhstan.

Following the latest sale, BAE Systems is ​expected to maintain its position as the second-largest shareholder in Air Astana, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting ‌by Unnamalai L in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shinjini Ganguli)

Related Posts
Tesla ramps up battery cell investments at German gigafactory
Tesla ramps up battery cell investments at German gigafactory
Stellantis says EU proposals fall short on auto industry's energy transition needs
Stellantis says EU proposals fall short on auto industry's energy transition needs
US threatens countermeasures after EU fine on Musk's X
US threatens countermeasures after EU fine on Musk's X
Volkswagen welcomes EU move to drop combustion engine ban
Volkswagen welcomes EU move to drop combustion engine ban
Incoming Kraft Heinz CEO says he endorses split, reserves right to improve it
Incoming Kraft Heinz CEO says he endorses split, reserves right to improve it
Campari's parent company settles tax dispute with 405 million euro payment
Campari's parent company settles tax dispute with 405 million euro payment
Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says
Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says
Reactions to European Commission proposal to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban
Reactions to European Commission proposal to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban
Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk
Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk
New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays
New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays
Exclusive-California Pizza Kitchen reaches buyout deal, names new leadership
Exclusive-California Pizza Kitchen reaches buyout deal, names new leadership
Greeks protest against low wages ahead of 2026 budget vote
Greeks protest against low wages ahead of 2026 budget vote

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

AI boom seen lifting chipmaking equipment sales 9% to $126 billion in 2026

AI boom seen lifting chipmaking equipment sales 9% to $126 billion in 2026

New Czech government signals tough stance on migration, EU emissions rules

New Czech government signals tough stance on migration, EU emissions rules

Exclusive-Swiss firm Barry Callebaut eyes separating cocoa division amid price volatility, sources say

Exclusive-Swiss firm Barry Callebaut eyes separating cocoa division amid price volatility, sources say

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says

EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday

EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday

Shell greenlights US Gulf waterflood project to boost oil recovery

Shell greenlights US Gulf waterflood project to boost oil recovery

Saudi firm Midad among frontrunners to buy Lukoil's global assets, sources say

Saudi firm Midad among frontrunners to buy Lukoil's global assets, sources say

UK to review foreign interference in politics after ex-Reform member's Russia bribery case

UK to review foreign interference in politics after ex-Reform member's Russia bribery case

Russia calls German broadcaster Deutsche Welle an 'undesirable organisation'

Russia calls German broadcaster Deutsche Welle an 'undesirable organisation'

Italy plans 2.4 billion euros investment in frigates, document shows

Italy plans 2.4 billion euros investment in frigates, document shows

Swedish greenhouse gas emissions on rise again after government relaxes fuels policy, data shows

Swedish greenhouse gas emissions on rise again after government relaxes fuels policy, data shows

Eurovision host says it will not drown out any boos during Israel's performance

Eurovision host says it will not drown out any boos during Israel's performance

View All Finance Posts
;