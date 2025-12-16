Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - Britain's BAE Systems said ‍on ‌Tuesday it will cut its stake in ⁠Kazakh carrier ‌Air Astana by nearly half.

The aircraft maker, which currently holds about 16.95% stake ⁠in Air Astana, is selling global depository receipts ​representing about 8% of the ‌company's outstanding common ⁠shares.

BAE, whose main business is making fighter jets and submarines, invested ​less than $10 million in 2001 to help fund Air Astana's launch at a time when it was ​bidding ‍to sell ​a radar system to Kazakhstan.

The company reduced its stake in Air Astana from 49% last year after it floated its dual IPO in London ⁠and Kazakhstan.

Following the latest sale, BAE Systems is ​expected to maintain its position as the second-largest shareholder in Air Astana, according to LSEG data.

