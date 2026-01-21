Azerbaijan Accepts Trump's Invitation to Join 'Board of Peace'

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan said on on Wednesday that it had accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join his "Board of Peace".

"Azerbaijan, as always, is ready to actively contribute to international cooperation, peace, and stability," Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan and Armenia were at war for nearly four decades over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and reached a U.S.-brokered peace agreement last August after meeting Trump at the White House.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan joined Trump's "Board of Peace" on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)