Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Azerbaijan has joined Trump's 'Board of Peace', reinforcing its commitment to global peace efforts. This follows a peace agreement with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.
MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan said on on Wednesday that it had accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join his "Board of Peace".
"Azerbaijan, as always, is ready to actively contribute to international cooperation, peace, and stability," Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Azerbaijan and Armenia were at war for nearly four decades over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and reached a U.S.-brokered peace agreement last August after meeting Trump at the White House.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan joined Trump's "Board of Peace" on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
