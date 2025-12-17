Home > Headlines > UK firm Awendio Solaris plans $725 million solar plant with indigenous groups in Canada
UK firm Awendio Solaris plans $725 million solar plant with indigenous groups in Canada

December 17, 2025

Dec ‌17 (Reuters) - UK company Awendio Solaris said ‍on ‌Wednesday that it plans to invest C$1 ⁠billion ($725.6 million) to ‌develop a solar cell and module manufacturing facility and global R&D centre in Canada.

The ⁠move comes amid growing global demand for renewable ​energy, as countries and companies ‌race to cut carbon ⁠emissions and secure clean power sources.

Indigenous groups, The Naskapi Nation, Wendat Nation, ​and Kanien'kehá:ka are joining as investor-partners in the project, the company said.

Canada's First Nations are buying stakes in Canadian ​projects ‍at an ​accelerating pace as they seek economic benefits from projects on their land and companies look to raise capital.

Awendio Solaris said it is developing a facility in ⁠Québec with an initial annual production capacity of up to ​2,500 MW, scalable to 5,000 MW.

The startup said construction is expected to begin in the second-quarter ‌of 2026.

($1 = 1.3780 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Varun Sahay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

