Austrian appeals court blocks extradition of Ukrainian tycoon Firtash to US
Posted on December 10, 2025
VIENNA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A Vienna court blocked the extradition of Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash to face bribery charges in the United States, a ruling the court said was final and could not be appealed.
A U.S. grand jury indicted Firtash in 2013, along with a member of India's parliament and four others, in a case in which Firtash was accused of bribing Indian government officials. Firtash denies wrongdoing.
The court rejected an appeal by prosecutors of a lower court's ruling preventing his extradition.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich)
