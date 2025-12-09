VIENNA, Dec ‌9 (Reuters) - Austria's governing coalition said on Tuesday it plans to pass a ‍ban on ‌headscarves in schools for girls under 14 despite criticism from rights groups and ⁠the possibility that it will be ‌overturned by the Constitutional Court.

The conservative-led government took office in March after the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) came first in last year's parliamentary election with around 29% of the vote but could ⁠not find a coalition partner to govern with.

The coalition of three centrist parties has made fighting illegal ​immigration a central pillar of its programme, a move ‌that critics say fuels anti-Muslim sentiment.

The ⁠lower house is due this week to discuss the legislation that would introduce the ban.

"It is not a measure against a religion. It is a measure ​to protect the freedom of girls in this country," Yannick Shetty, the parliamentary leader of the liberal Neos party, told a joint press conference with his counterparts from the two other government parties.

The ban would affect up to 12,000 children, ​he said.

The ‍Islamic Religious Community in Austria, ​the body that formally represents the country's Muslims, has rejected a ban as infringing on fundamental rights.

The FPO has called the proposed ban a "first step" that should then be widened to include all pupils and school staff.

Amnesty International said in a statement that passing the law in its current form "will not empower girls - on the ⁠contrary, it will add to the current racist climate towards Muslims."

The Constitutional Court struck down a similar ban for girls ​under 10 in 2020 because it targeted Muslims. Going against the principle that the state must be religiously neutral would require a special justification, the court ruled at the time.

The government says it has tried to ‌avoid the same outcome.

"Will it pass muster with the Constitutional Court? I don't know. We have done our best," Shetty said.

