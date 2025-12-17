By Christine ‌Chen and Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hundreds of mourners have gathered in ‍a Bondi ‌synagogue for the funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger on Wednesday, a few blocks ⁠away from the beach where he ‌was gunned down at a Hanukkah festival three days ago.

Schlanger was killed at the 'Chanukah by the Sea' event organised by his Chabad of Bondi where he was an assistant rabbi. Fifteen ⁠people were killed in the mass shooting allegedly carried out by a father and son carrying rifles.

Schlanger, ​41, recently became a father for the fifth time. ‌He was born in Britain but ⁠had lived in Sydney for the past 18 years.

His father-in-law, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, repeatedly broke down in tears as he remembered his son-in-law.

"You became everything to ​me, my hands, my feet, your dedication to me knew no limits, I could rely on you for everything," he said.

"You were my son, my friend, my confidante...to go a day without you seems impossible."

The crowd of mourners spilled outside ​the synagogue. ‍Dozens who could not get ​a seat gathered at the front of the venue and watched the funeral's livestream on their phones

Prayers in Hebrew and English were read during the service, including one by his brother-in-law Rabbi Mendel Kastel.

Police and private Jewish security guards ringed the Chabad of Bondi synagogue at Bondi Beach, close to the beach where the shootings ⁠took place on Sunday.

Mourners, including many men wearing the yarmulkes, were shown in the synagogue, on a livestream of the ​funeral.

New South Wales state Premier Chris Minns, who has backed calls for tougher gun laws, federal opposition leader Sussan Ley and local member Allegra Spender were at the funeral. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was not at ‌the service and said earlier on Wednesday he would attend funerals if he was invited.

(Reporting by Christine Chen in Sydney, writing by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Michael Perry)