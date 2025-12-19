Home > Headlines > Australia's 'Bondi Hero' handed $1.65 million collected from fundraising
Australia's 'Bondi Hero' handed $1.65 million collected from fundraising

Posted on December 19, 2025

SYDNEY, Dec ‌19 (Reuters) - A man credited with saving lives for wrestling a gun from one of the ‍alleged attackers ‌during a mass shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach received a cheque for more than A$2.5 million ($1.65 ⁠million) on Friday, after tens of thousands ‌of people contributed to a donation website.

Ahmed al Ahmed hid behind parked cars before charging at one of the gunmen from behind, seizing his weapon and knocking him to the ground. Ahmed suffered gunshot wounds after apparently being ⁠fired on by a second perpetrator and remains in hospital after undergoing surgery.

Ahmed, a Muslim father-of-two, was presented with an oversized ​cheque at his St. George hospital bed by Zachery Dereniowski, a ‌social media influencer and co-organiser of the ⁠GoFundMe page, videos posted online showed.

More than 43,000 people worldwide contributed to the fundraising, including billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman who gave A$99,999 and shared the fundraiser on his X account.  ​Australia's prime minister and the state premier have visited Ahmed in hospital to praise his bravery.

When handed the cheque, Ahmed asks, "I deserve it?" to which Dereniowski says "every penny", the video shows.

When asked what he would say to the people who donated, Ahmed said: "To stand with each other, all human ​beings. ‍And forget everything bad ... and keep ​going to save life."

"When I saved the people I  (did it) from the heart because it was a nice day, everyone enjoying celebrating, with their kids, woman, man, teenager all, everyone was happy and they deserve, they deserve to enjoy,” Ahmed said, raising his uninjured fist in the air.

“This country (is the) best country in the world, best country in the world, but we’re not going to stand and keep watching – ⁠enough is enough. God protect Australia. Aussie, Aussie, Aussie.” The tobacco store owner did not say what he planned to do with the money.

Ahmed, ​43, left his hometown in Syria's northwest province of Idlib nearly 20 years ago to seek work in Australia.  

Fifteen people were killed and dozens wounded on Sunday after two gunmen opened fire at people celebrating Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights at the famous ‌beach. Authorities allege a 50-year-old father, who was shot dead by police, and his 24-year-old son, who was critically wounded, carried out the attack.

($1 = 1.5135 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

