AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot will join UK PM Keir Starmer in China to strengthen UK-China relations, amid plans to revive a CEO Council.
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - UK-headquartered pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca's <AZN.L)> CEO Pascal Soriot will join Prime Minister Keir Starmer's trip to China this week, said a source familiar with the matter, as Britain seeks to strengthen engagement with Beijing at a time of strained relations with Washington.
AstraZeneca declined to comment. The UK government has not released a list of which executives will travel to China but last week Reuters reported that Britain and China plan to revive a "UK-China CEO Council" of British and Chinese companies, with AstraZeneca among the firms expected to take part.
(Reporting by Andrew MacAskillAdditional reporting by Maggie Fick, Editing by Louise Heavens)
