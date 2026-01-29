Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
AstraZeneca plans to invest $15 billion in China by 2030, focusing on manufacturing and R&D, announced during UK PM Starmer's visit to Beijing.
BEIJING/LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - UK drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Thursday it would invest $15 billion in China through 2030 to expand medicines manufacturing and research and development, an announcement made during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Beijing.
The announcement marks the biggest deal so far during the trip, as Britain seeks to strengthen ties with Beijing at a time of strained relations with Washington.
(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill in Beijing and Maggie Fick in LondonAdditional reporting by Andrew Silver in ShanghaiEditing by Muvija M)
Investment refers to the allocation of resources, usually money, in order to generate income or profit. It can involve purchasing assets, stocks, bonds, or real estate with the expectation of future returns.
Research and development (R&D) is a systematic approach to innovation and improvement in products or services. It involves investing time and resources to create new products or enhance existing ones.
International capital refers to financial assets that are transferred across national borders for investment purposes. It can include investments in foreign stocks, bonds, or direct investments in businesses.
Explore more articles in the Finance category