Danish energy trader InCommodities picks Shell veteran for Asia-Pacific CEO role

Leadership Changes at InCommodities

OSLO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Danish energy trader InCommodites, backed by Goldman Sachs, has appointed John Dimech, a former Shell executive, as CEO of InCommodities APAC, it said on Monday.

Background of John Dimech

Dimech spent the majority of his career in various trading and risk management positions at Shell, leading large-scale commercial organisations in oil, gas and power markets, InCommodities said.

InCommodities' Operations in Asia-Pacific

He starts in his new role on February 2 and will be based in Melbourne, Australia to lead the development of the Asia-Pacific business and expansion into new markets across the region, a company spokesperson said.

Future Expansion Plans

InCommodities APAC operates as an autonomous part of the InCommodities group, trading power across energy markets in the Asia-Pacific region, the company said.

At present, InCommodities employs around 30 people across the Asia-Pacific region, focussing on Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and seeks to expand to additional APAC markets as they continue to liberalise, it added.

The company, in which Goldman Sachs and some other investors own a 15% stake has also expanded in the United States.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)